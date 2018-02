ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A drunk driver who is accused of killing another man while drunk has agreed to a deal.

Michael Penick was charged with killing Julio Simone Martinez who was walking near San Mateo and Lomas in October 2016.

Police say Penick admitted to having six shots before getting behind the wheel.

According to court documents, he agreed to plead guilty to vehicular homicide and DWI.

As part of the deal, he will also face up to 10 years in prison.

