Lobo Hockey headed to Nationals

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Men’s Club Hockey team is headed to the program’s first American Collegiate Hockey Association National Championship Tournament next month in Columbus, Ohio. The team earned their spot after winning 20 games and only losing 4, which led to them finishing 2nd in their region and punching their ticket to nationals.

“It’s huge because they take basically the top eight teams in the nation and give them an automatic bid. The other eight teams have to fight their way through regionals. So, for us to skip that and be ranked in the top eight is monumental for our program,” said UNM Head Hockey Coach Grant Harvey.

This Lobo Hockey Club is basically Division III hockey, and it has been around at the University of New Mexico since the late ’60s. This is a big deal because this year’s appearance in nationals marks the first time in program history.

“We have been cheated out of the last five years and I firmly believe that. When they went to an algorithm that took the politics out of that UNM had a shot and it was very clear that we were one of the top two teams in our region,” said Coach Harvey.

This team is very exciting to watch and averages five goals per game. They are coming off of an 8-0 victory to end the season and they believe they have some momentum heading into nationals. “I think we are going to make a statement, I think that everyone is going to be surprised. I think we are going to have some notoriety on the national stage,” said Coach Harvey.

The Lobos do not know who they will be playing yet, but they know they will be playing on March 13 in Columbus, Ohio. The team is accepting donations from fans to help get them out to Ohio, and to find out more on how you can help give Coach Grant Harvey a call at 1-505-977-9845.