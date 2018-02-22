Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Snow showers will continue to stream northeast over northern and western NM this morning with an additional few inches of snowfall likely by day’s end. The storm system that’s fueling these showers will move out of Arizona and into southern Colorado while weakening as it does so. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds in most areas with afternoon highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s for most (60s found further south and east). Breezy conditions will return this afternoon with southwest winds reaching 10-20mph in and around the Rio Grande Valley.

FRIDAY: Another quick-hitting storm system will bring mountain snow and lowland rain to northern and western NM (west-facing slopes favored). Breezy to windy conditions will come in with this storm — sustained speeds ranging between 15-25mph. Afternoon highs will warm into the low 50s in the ABQ-metro — near average for this time of year.

SATURDAY: We’ll start the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. The big story will be colder temps filling in behind a cold front — expect highs to drop to the 40s in Albuquerque (20s and 30s up north). Another quick-hitting storm will bring the potential for a few inches of snow to the northern and western high country late Saturday night into Sunday.