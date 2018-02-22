Investigation of Las Cruces student uncovers brass knuckles, knife

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) — A Las Cruces student was taken into custody after officers allegedly found brass knuckles and a knife in his possession while on campus.

Ernest Padilla, the 18-year-old Las Cruces High School student, is charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises, a fourth-degree felony.

School officials were notified of Padilla when he allegedly posted a Snapchat of himself holding what appears to be a rifle with the caption, “Mexican school shooter 2k18 jk guys.”

It was then that the school was placed on lockdown and Padilla was taken into custody.

Upon searching the teen, officers uncovered a butterfly knife in his pocket and brass knuckles on his keychain.

It was at Padilla’s residence that the suspected rifle in the Snapchat post was discovered.

Padilla is currently being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps.