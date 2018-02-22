International Polar Bear Day Feb. 27

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – International Polar Bear Day raises awareness of the challenges polar bears face in the warming Arctic and reminds us of the simple ways everyone can help at home.

Every year, International Polar Bear Day is a global event which draws attention to the challenges polar bears face in the warming Arctic—and how we each can help. The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will be participating in International Polar Bear Day on Tuesday, Feb. 27 with fun activities featuring the two polar bear brothers, Koluk and Kiska and offering tips to help the wild polar bear population by reducing everyone’s carbon footprint, including the Thermostat Challenge.

It’s simple: just lower your thermostat on Feb. 27 to reduce your carbon emissions and help polar bears. And then make every day a polar bear day by buying and installing a programmable thermostat or taking extra steps to reduce your energy consumption throughout the year.

Using less energy produced by carbon-based fuels reduces our carbon emissions and can slow and even stop global warming, in turn saving our sea ice. Polar bears require sea ice for efficient hunting. Without sea ice, polar bears will decline in range and numbers, making them vulnerable to extinction in the future.

Heating and cooling account for roughly half the energy consumption in an average home, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The ABQ BioPark Zoo event on Tuesday, Feb. 27 will include a keeper talk at 11 a.m. and a polar bear feeding at 2:30 p.m.

For more information on Polar Bears, visit the Polar Bears International website.

For more information on the BioPark, visit the ABQ BioPark website.