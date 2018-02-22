Inspector General clarifies ART ‘investigation’ is actually a review

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Inspector General says the ART investigation is really a review.

David Harper is clarifying information sent out by Mayor Keller’s office Wednesday. He says he started looking into the planning process on his own when major problems with the bus service surfaced a couple of months ago.

“I think that it was probably a lack of understanding, and characterizing as an investigation because that’s what we do most of the time,” he said.

Harper is looking at how the ART system was funded, and how the funding has been used for construction and the buses themselves.

He says nothing stands out as criminal at this point.

