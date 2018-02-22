IncredAble Adaptive MMA benefits “The Sherminator”

Issac “The Sherminator” Marquez and his trainer, MMA star Diego “The Nightmare” Sanchez, stop by New Mexico Living to discuss their year-long friendship and mentorship. Sanchez will be appearing March 9 at Isleta Resort and Casino as part of a gala to benefit Incred-Able Adaptive MMA, a non-profit organization empowering those with unique challenges through mixed martial arts.

Joining Sanchez will be Michelle “Karate Hottie” Waterson, as well as Marquez. For more information on the organization and gala, visit incredablemma.org.

