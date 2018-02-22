Gertrude Zachary to close antique store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of the most well-known businesses in Albuquerque and soon it will be closing its doors.

Gertrude Zachary’s antique store at Second Street and Coal, right next to her castle, is the site of a massive estate sale.

You can get your hands on pretty much everything from antique phones, to one-of-a-kind chandeliers, antique scales, rare dolls, clocks and furniture.

What’s left will head over to Gertrude Zachary’s Nob Hill location. The plan is to then turn the building at Second Street and Coal into something new.

“There will be other ventures coming into the store. After Easter we’ll have more news,” said Ketamy Huss with Gertrude Zachary.

The estate sale runs through Sunday.

