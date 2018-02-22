February 22nd Morning Rush: Arrests made after guns found in car at Albuquerque High

1. Two APS students could soon learn if they will be suspended or expelled after being arrested for having guns on campus. APS says police found three guns Monday on Albuquerque High School campus after searching a car in the student parking lot. Officers found a loaded handgun, another handgun in the glove compartment and a rifle in the trunk. Two students were arrested along with a former student.

2. In the wake of the Florida school shooting, survivors are hoping a prominent politician will keep his word. Marco Rubio now says he would support bumping up the age of those able to buy a gun to 21. This new revelation came during a town hall meeting last night. An NRA spokesperson was there and said they don’t agree with changes. The president is also now suggesting arming teachers in classrooms. That’s something not everyone is in favor of including many of the school shooting survivors.

3. Snow showers will continue to stream northeast over northern and western NM this morning with an additional few inches of snowfall likely by day’s end.

4. New Mexico’s top cop is calling a situation unacceptable. This after a former state police officer is charged with allegedly posing as an active police officer in another state. Former cop Justin Romero is scheduled to face a judge in April. Last month, Romero was pulled over for allegedly driving without a front license plate in New York, police say he also had a gun in the vehicle. NYPD says Romero showed them a badge and claimed he was an officer in New Mexico. Chief Pete Kassetas says told New York detectives he’s not.

5. This morning, an Albuquerque boy is being called a hero by GoFundMe because of his efforts to help the homeless. You may remember 14-year-old Donovan Smith. When he was younger, he and his mother were homeless. Now that they’re on their feet Donovan has started a soap business making and donating soaps to the homeless. He also employs them. After hearing he’s inspiring people to help more too he started a GoFundMe page so far raising $20,000.

Morning’s Top Stories