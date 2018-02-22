Edgewood shooting suspects appear in court

By Published: Updated:

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The State is working to keep the suspects in the murder of a gas station attendant locked up until trial.

State Police say the group of seven were watching Michael Pelkey at the Smith’s gas station in Edgewood.

On Feb. 11, they say Daniel Gonzales went inside the booth and stole about $50.

When Pelkey tried to stop him in the parking lot, police say another man, Daniel Martinez, shot and killed him.

Five other people are accused of being involved in planning the robbery.

Martinez is still in the hospital, but the other six suspects appeared in court Thursday, where the State pushed to keep them all behind bars,

A hearing for that in District Court has not been set.

The cases are scheduled to be presented to a grand jury on March 1.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s