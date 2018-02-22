Edgewood shooting suspects appear in court

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The State is working to keep the suspects in the murder of a gas station attendant locked up until trial.

State Police say the group of seven were watching Michael Pelkey at the Smith’s gas station in Edgewood.

On Feb. 11, they say Daniel Gonzales went inside the booth and stole about $50.

When Pelkey tried to stop him in the parking lot, police say another man, Daniel Martinez, shot and killed him.

Five other people are accused of being involved in planning the robbery.

Martinez is still in the hospital, but the other six suspects appeared in court Thursday, where the State pushed to keep them all behind bars,

A hearing for that in District Court has not been set.

The cases are scheduled to be presented to a grand jury on March 1.

