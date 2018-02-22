Da Vinci’s Influence on Engineering

Da Vinci: The Genius, now showing at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, sheds light on the expansive, mind-blowing and revolutionary work of Leonardo Da Vinci, who was just as adept at science and engineering as he was at fine arts.

During National Engineering Week, we speak with civil engineer Deborah Dixon about the unique opportunity this show offers to inspire young and old to look at the marriage of sciences and arts, known through modern education as STEAM.

The show runs now through July 29, 2018. For more information, click here.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living