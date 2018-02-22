Court documents reveal seven suspects actions in gas station clerk’s murder

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – New court documents shed light on what the seven suspects did after they’re accused of robbing and killing an Edgewood gas station attendant.

Michael Pelkey, 62, was shot and killed at the Smith’s gas station on Sunday, Feb. 11. Seven people including Daniel Martinez, Daniel Gonzales, Morgan Ramirez, Misty Navarez, Donald Gregory, Eileen Sandoval and Veronica Martinez are all charged with murdering Pelkey.

State prosecutors are now trying to keep most of the suspects behind bars until the court case plays out.

On Thursday, prosectors filed “pretrial detention” against six of the seven suspects. According to a search of online court records, Daniel Martinez is the only suspect who did not appear to have a pre-trial detention motion filed against him Thursday. Martinez was most recently in the hospital being treated for an injury.

According to the newly filed motions, police say the suspects hid out in Albuquerque-area hotels after the shooting and even told others about what they did.

New Mexico State Police say Eileen Sandoval and Veronica Martinez acted as “look outs” at the Smith’s gas station. Court documents state that after the pair observed the door open to the gas station clerk area, Martinez and Sandoval alerted Daniel Gonzales.

Court document state Gonzales, Daniel Martinez, Martinez’s girlfriend Misty Navarez, and friends Donald Gregory and Morgan Ramirez, all drove in an allegedly stolen white truck to the Smith’s gas station.

According to court documents, Daniel Martinez and Daniel Gonzales put masks on and tried to steal money from the gas station register. Investigators say the attendant, Pelkey, noticed the attempt theft and attempted to stop the person at the register.

Investigators say Pelkey tried to stop the alleged robber, Gonzales, grabbing him from behind. According to court documents, Daniel Martinez then fired a 40 caliber handgun twice into Pelkey’s chest, killing the gas station attendant.

Documents state later in the evening, following the murder, Daniel Gonzales, Morgan Ramirez, Daniel Martinez, Misty Navarez and Donald Gregory all drove to a Roadway Inn in Albuquerque.

At the Roadway Inn, investigators say the group of five met up with a friend of Ramirez’s. That night, Daniel Martinez was said to have been shot by “security.”

Daniel Martinez is also accused of telling Ramirez’s that “he could not believe he shot a guy for 75 bucks.”

The seven suspects only got away with $49, according to investigators.

The court hasn’t set any dates yet on when they will hear the state’s arguments for the various “pre trial detention” motions.

According to online jail records, three of the suspects are already out of jail, including Misty Nevarez, Donald Gregory, and Veronica Martinez.

