City announces summer job program for teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller announced Thursday this year’s summer job program for teens.

The city’s program offers employment for hundreds of teens in multiple departments.

“We want to use all tools in the toolbox when it comes to creating opportunities for Albuquerque’s youth,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a news release. “We are working to improve the existing summer jobs programs by making it more accessible to students from all walks of life and to continue to scale it up so more and more students can participate. The summer jobs program is a lever to reduce inequality by teaching job readiness and financial skills, boosting academic and career aspirations, and engaging students in their own communities. This is one part of beginning to build comprehensive summer and after-school programs for the future of our city.”

The Family and Community Services Department will hire 795 high school students to work at community centers, therapeutic recreation and to run the summer lunch program.

The Parks and Recreation Department will hire 250 high school students for aquatics positions such as lifeguard and pool supervisors. Another 50 will be hired in recreation positions like tennis instructors and outdoor recreation workers.

Senior Affairs is looking to hire 46 high school and college students to work with children at one of two multigeneration centers. Students will help plan fun activities and field trips for kids who are 5-12 years old.

The Solid Waste Department is also looking to hire 16-20 high school students to help beautify the Pino Yards, Edith Yards and other community centers by planting flowers and shrubs.

To apply for the summer jobs, click here.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps.