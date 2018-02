ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Starting Thursday, Cinemark Theatres is banning large bags from its theaters.

The company says they made this decision to create a safer and more secure environment for their employees and guests.

Any bags or packages measuring larger than 12″ by 12″ by 6″ will not be permitted into the theater.

Exceptions do include medical equipment and diaper bags.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps