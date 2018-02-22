Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Snow across northern New Mexico will taper off by the middle of the afternoon. Skies will clear out and temperatures will be much colder tonight and for early Friday morning across the state.

Temperatures will then briefly warm up for Friday afternoon ahead of another cold front that moves in Friday evening. Winds ahead of the front will crank up out of the south and this will help temperatures warm by 5°-15° for Friday afternoon.

Snow will then move back into the Four Corners and the Northern Mountains by tomorrow evening. This snow will last into early Saturday morning and it will be followed by another cold afternoon for Saturday.

Another disturbance will then pass through northern New Mexico Saturday and into Sunday. This will produce another round of light to moderate snow across the North over the weekend.