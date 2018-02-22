Bodies found in Santa Fe County tied to APD investigation

Related Coverage Neighbors shaken after two bodies found in small New Mexico town

STANLEY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is confirming two bodies found earlier this week are tied to an Albuquerque Police investigation.

A rancher in Stanley, noticed a rolling trash bin that was dumped on Montoya Road off Highway 14 on Monday.

The man opened it and discovered a body. A second body was later found nearby.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says the victims are both male and are related to an active case in Albuquerque.

APD is now taking over the investigation.

