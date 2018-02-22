APS Crisis Team member weighs in on talking to kids about school shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The tragedy in Florida is an all too familiar story these days. For adults, it’s hard to comprehend. So, how do we begin to talk to our children about it?

Parents in New Mexico were likely left asking the same thing after the shooting at Aztec High School in December sent shock waves throughout the state.

Hours after the shots rang out, a team of highly trained counselors, nurses and social workers from 180 miles away were called in.

“We spent a couple of weeks up there (Aztec) working with mostly adults, families, and some students. It was really wonderful to see how resilient they are and how strong they are,” said Victoria Waugh-Reed.

Waugh-reed is a member of the APS crisis team called the District Stress Management and Recovery Team, or “DSMART.”

She responds to dozens of calls a year and knows firsthand how headlines of another school shooting can impact kids, no matter how far away.

After the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, parents may be wondering how to even start a conversation with their kids.

Waugh-Reed says the first step is to reassure them that they’re safe. The second is to ask questions.

“Ask them ‘What are you hearing? What did you see? What did you think of that?’ and really getting into detail with that,” said Waugh-Reed.

Waugh-Reed says try limiting TV, radio, or internet use to decrease the amount of information about the shooting.

“We also need to make sure the older students, the teenagers, take a break from the media, social media, news media. There are words used and opinions voiced that they may not understand,” said Waugh-Reed.

She says the older your child is, the more emotional they may be and the more questions they may have.

While younger students may have a harder time expressing themselves, that’s why it’s important to keep an eye on their actions.

“Noticing maybe they’re not real talkative noticing if they’ve changed their habits that can be a warning sign that they’re very stressed out,” said Waugh-Reed.

Waugh-Reed also says parents need to remind their kids if they see or hear something that makes them fearful, tell someone, especially an adult. She also says parents need to tell their kids that it’s not tattling, that it is helping to keep everyone safe.

