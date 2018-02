ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hosting a first come first serve spay and neuter event for cats only.

The first 100 people to show up will be able to make reservations for a free surgery.

Cats must weight at least 2 pounds and pet owners can reserve up to two cats to undergo the free service.

The event is Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 at the Eastside Shelter Clinic, located at 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE.

