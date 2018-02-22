Albuquerque woman seeks answers after nephew’s disappearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for answers after her nephew vanished from his home in Wichita, Kansas.

The disappearance of Lucas Hernandez is making national headlines. His step-mother was arrested for child endangerment Wednesday.

On Saturday, she says she left Lucas in his room, she showered and fell asleep. When she woke up, she claims he was no where to be found.

Sally Rasmussen of Albuquerque is Lucas’ great-aunt. She claims last spring the family came to New Mexico for a visit and family members reported signs of abuse.

KRQE News 13 called the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department on Thursday night to see if they have been in contact with Kansas authorities. The department said it could not comment on the case.

