Albuquerque woman seeks answers after nephew’s disappearance

By Published: Updated:
Lucas Hernandez
Lucas Hernandez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for answers after her nephew vanished from his home in Wichita, Kansas.

The disappearance of Lucas Hernandez is making national headlines. His step-mother was arrested for child endangerment Wednesday.

On Saturday, she says she left Lucas in his room, she showered and fell asleep. When she woke up, she claims he was no where to be found.

Sally Rasmussen of Albuquerque is Lucas’ great-aunt. She claims last spring the family came to New Mexico for a visit and family members reported signs of abuse.

KRQE News 13 called the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department on Thursday night to see if they have been in contact with Kansas authorities. The department said it could not comment on the case.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s