Albuquerque cab driver accused of pointing gun at another driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local cab driver is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at another driver.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near Fourth Street and Osuna. Victor Quinones, 44, told police the two got into an argument after the other driver failed to use his turn signal.

Quinones says he pulled the gun out when the other man started walking towards him. The other driver claims Quinones pulled up beside him, yelled at him and pointed the gun.

Quinones was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

