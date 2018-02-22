7 students arrested for making school threats in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More school threats in New Mexico were reported Thursday, but now those behind them have been arrested.

At least seven students have been arrested around the state since Wednesday night.

Thursday, Belen Police arrested 16-year-old sophomore Jonathan Flores who they say confessed to posting a threat on Snapchat, saying he wanted to gain attention and observe the response. It prompted a two-hour delay at the school Thursday morning.

Police say he’ll be facing felony charges and the superintendent says he will not be coming back to school.

“I want people to think about that. Is that worth making a threat like that, to spend the next year of your life in prison?” Belen Superintendent Max Perez said.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Las Cruces High student Ernest Padilla is also facing felony charges. Police say he posted a picture of himself with an assault rifle with the quote, “school shooter, jk guys.” He was later caught on campus with a knife and brass knuckles.

In Espanola, 17-year-old Alex Zammaron and 15-year-old Jacob Garcia were arrested after being overheard making threatening comments.

KRQE News 13 has also confirmed arrests at Alamogordo and Kirtland High Schools, as well as Cibola High in Albuquerque. Names of those suspects have not been released.

