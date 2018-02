Yelptropolis 2018 is coming in March, and Howie Kaibel from Yelp.com is giving us a preview of the events. This year, it’s focusing on the arts, tying into the kick-off of The Revolutions International Theater Festival March 3.

Yelptropolis is a 21 and over event. For more details, visit Yelp.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living