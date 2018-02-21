ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week in Albuquerque is filled with live comedy, polar bears, and Black History Month!
- Details: Children ages 4-12 are invited to learn all about fishing by visiting fun and interactive Discovery Stations at Tingley Beach. All activities for this event are free, and there is no need to pre-register. However, New Mexico law requires that children 12 years and older have a fishing license. At this festival, kids will learn to fish with New Mexico Dept. of Game and Fish, explore the mosque and learn BioFacts with BioPark volunteers, learn about Silvery Minnow conservation, view the sun with solar telescopes, and create fish art prints.
- Date and Time: Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Location: ABQ BioPark – Tingley Beach
- Price: Included with regular admission
2. Wine Tasting & Presentation: Taste of Tuscany
- Details: Join in for an evening of wine tasting direct from Torciano Winery in Valley Chianti, Tuscany. Representatives of the 15-generation Giachi Family will share their life passion of producing luxury red & white wines and olive oils. The tastings will be paired with antipasto platters and artisan breads provided by Scalo Northern Italian Grill. Attendees will also have the opportunity to view some of the Da Vinci the Genius Exhibition exhibits that evening.
- Date and Time: Thursday, 6 – 8 p.m.
- Location: New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science
- Price: $125
- Details: Experience the sights, sounds, flavors, people, shops, products, places, photo opportunities and all of the unique things that give visitors the complete “Old Town Experience”. Certified Tour Guides dispel the rumors and myths with authentic information about the “Duke City” as they escort you on an exciting adventure through time. Embark on a 60 to 90 minute, leisurely walking tour which takes you through the streets and alleys of one of the oldest towns in North America. Old Town was founded in 1706, over seventy years before the United States became a country, and has thrived on the banks of the Rio Grande for centuries. Uncover Old Town’s unusual and well-hidden architectural details. Reminisce about the early southwest pioneers’ daily struggle to survive. Relive the sights and sounds of the Civil War as Confederate soldiers entered the Plaza. Imagine early merchants as they traveled the Santa Fe Trail for trade.
- Date and Time: Daily, 12-1:15 p.m.
- Location: History & Ghost Tours of Old Town
- Price: $10-$20
4. NM Black History Month: Gerald Abright
- Details: New Mexico Black History Month is proud to welcome an Oasis Legend – Saxman Gerald Albright! With special guest Michael Herndon.
- Date and Time: Sunday 7-9 p.m.
- Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton Albuquerque Hotel & Spa
- Price: $40
5. International Polar Bear Day
- Details: Join the ABQ BioPark to celebrate polar bears on International Polar Bear Day. The ABQ BioPark has two polar bears, brothers Koluk and Kiska. The event will include a keeper talk at 11 a.m. and a polar bear feeding at 2:30 p.m.
- Date and Time: Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Location: ABQ BioPark – Zoo
- Price: Included with the price of admission
6. Live Comedy: Steve-O at the Stage
- Details: Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) has become a household name and it all started when he snatched a video camera from his father’s closet when he was fifteen years old. From there, he started making homemade skateboarding videos featuring dangerous stunts mixed with comical behavior.
- Date and Time: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
- Location: The Stage @ Santa Ana Star
- Price: $20-$35
7. Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships
- Details: Watch as the top collegiate athletes from the Mountain West Conference including the University of New Mexico, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State, University of Wyoming and more, compete in a series of track & field events.
- Date and Time: Thursday – Saturday, times vary
- Location: Albuquerque Convention Center
- Price: $5-$10
For more information, visit the ABQ365 website.