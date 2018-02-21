Tensions high among parents, students amid school shooting threats

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions are high among parents and students throughout New Mexico after multiple school shooting threats have appeared on social media.

Wednesday, there was a strong police presence at Rio Rancho High School after a specific threat was made towards the school.

Police and school officials say they are still investigating the threat, which is something districts and police departments around the country are dealing with following the Florida school shooting.

The online post threatened a shooting Wednesday morning at Rio Rancho High School and named two specific buildings.

Students Wednesday morning say they’re scared to be at school.

“There was least five people on my bus at most… It was empty because everyone was scared to come to school today,” sophomore, Aries Johnson said.

“I’m not really comfortable being here just because of all the stuff that’s going on in the country today with Florida and the Aztec thing not too far, we have to take this stuff seriously,” said Ava Rea, Sophomore.

“Nobody is showing up,” said sophomore, Melanie Hudson. “They’re all scared to come to school.”

Albuquerque Public School says there have been multiple threats at several schools in that district as well.

At least one of those threats involved Rio Grande High School.

Tuesday, additional security measures were taken at Volcano Vista after a threat online that ended up being for another school in West Virginia.

In Farmington, police say they expect to press charges against a 14-year-old girl suspected of making threats against her middle school. She is not yet in custody.

Parents in Rio Rancho are now being asked to speak with their children about the consequences of making threats.

Students and community members are also asked to report any suspicious activity.

A spokesperson with APS says they investigate every threat and will notify parents if any threats are deemed credible.

