LOS ANGELES, C.A. (KRQE) — Psychologists say taking too many selfies may be a sign of a mental disorder.

The International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction suggests compulsive selfie-taking leads to “self-itis”.

Doctors say some indicators are the frequent use of filters and if more than 50 percent of your photos are selfies.

Experts explain a first step is to create selfie free zones, then gradually spend your time away from them.

