Spokesman: Evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99

By RACHEL ZOLL , Associated Press Published: Updated:
American evangelist Rev. Billy Graham exhorts the congregation during his March 28, 1955 crusade at Kelvin Hall, Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo)

The Rev. Billy Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died.

Spokesman Mark DeMoss says Graham, who long suffered from cancer, pneumonia and other ailments, died at his home in North Carolina on Wednesday morning. He was 99.

Graham reached more than 200 million through his appearances and millions more through his pioneering use of television and radio. Unlike many traditional evangelists, he abandoned narrow fundamentalism to engage broader society.