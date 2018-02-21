Scam targets San Juan Regional Medical Center patients

By Published: Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE)— In the newest scheme to target New Mexico residents, scammers are posing as hospital representatives in an attempt to access the bank accounts of patients.

Patients of the San Juan Regional Medical Center are receiving messages asking them to participate in a survey to receive a free watch stating participants will only pay shipping and handling.

Upon taking the survey, victims who enter their information will also have an additional $98 taken from their account.

San Juan Regional Medical Center has stated that while they do conduct phone surveys through a third party, they will never offer free merchandise or request payments.

The only valid phone number calling from San Juan Health Partners clinics will be 615-846-8410.

The following information is linked to this scam:

9901 San Fernando Rd Unit 17

Pacoima, CA 91331

818-392-9504 (Michael)

