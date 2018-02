SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)— Santa Fe Police are looking for a suspect involved in a vehicle theft.

The suspect was seen on the West Side near the 599 and Camino de la Tierra.

He is described as a 170 pound, 6 foot African American and possibly wearing a baseball cap and dark hoodie.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SFPD at 505-428-3710.

