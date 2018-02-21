Sheriff wants to grant deputy status to teachers

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the recent school shootings in Aztec and South Florida, the San Juan County Sheriff wants to grant special deputy status to local teachers.

“If we put people through the training and the background checks and psychological checks to do this, we can have quality people there that can stop that threat immediately,” Sheriff Ken Christesen said.

Sheriff Christesen says arming teachers gives them a better chance of protecting themselves and their students during shooter situations.

Local school officials will meet with the sheriff’s office Wednesday night to discuss the program’s potential.

Superintendent of Aztec Schools Kirk Carpenter has already expressed concern about teachers carrying concealed weapons. He told the Farmington Daily Times that while armed teachers could serve as a deterrent, there are way too many risks on the other side to justify arming school staff.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps