Rio Rancho residents to vote on repairs for six roads

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)–Rio Rancho residents will drive on some of the busiest roads that some say are in desperate need of a repair. Help may be on the way but it will be up to voters first.

Early voting is underway in Rio Rancho for the 2018 Municipal election. Officials say if voters say yes to a road bond question, six roads throughout the city would see a complete overhaul.

The city is asking residents to vote yes on the road bond question, ultimately using $10 million to fix these busy thoroughfares.

‘There’s an increased need to replace and repair infrastructure so this is something that we need to invest in,” said Annemarie Garcia, communications and information manager for Rio Rancho.

The six roads that could see improvements are Abrazo Road, Country Club Drive, Meadowlark Lane, Montreal Loop, Rockaway Boulevard, Sundt Road.

The majority of the $10 million would be spent on Rockaway, Abrazo, and Country Club. Those roads would also have the water line replaced.

Those repairs would not be funded through with the bond money.

As for Meadowlark. Montreal Loop and Sundt, the existing asphalt will be removed and replaced. Officials say this will add five to ten years to the life of these roads.

The roads were selected based on a number of factors including traffic volume, funding, location, and need.

Construction on these busy roads may have some in the community worried but the city says don’t be.

“We have to think about access for schools for businesses and we will be in communication with schools businesses and residents and have public meetings beforehand,” said Garcia.

The 2018 road bond is a continuation of a previous voter-approved road bond back in 2016 so this bond will not increase property taxes.

If this question is rejected by voters, it is estimated that beginning in 2019 a decline in property tax of $18.37 for a $100,000 market value house would occur.

For more information, click here: https://rrnm.gov/4099/Road-Bond