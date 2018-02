ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a shooting at the Albuquerque Downs early Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot. State Police say a 41-year-old man was shot. He remains hospitalized.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Toyota four-door Camry with a temporary tag in the back window. The tag was in the lower left corner.

Police are asking anyone who knows this car or those who drive it to call them.

