Police ask for help finding couple accused of threatening homeowners at gunpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are also looking for help finding a couple accused of breaking into a home and threatening the owners at gunpoint.

Police say 26-year-old Stephanie Valles and 26-year-old Miguel Romero were caught burglarizing a home in Taylor Ranch.

When the homeowner confronted them, they say Romero pointed a shotgun at them and told them to leave or he would shoot.

If you know where either of the suspects are, call Crime Stoppers. There is a $1,000 reward in the case.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps