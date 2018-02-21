Photos: U.S. women win cross-country skiing gold

Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall ended the U.S. women’s medal drought in cross-country skiing when they edged out Sweden and Norway for the gold in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
U.S. women win cross-country skiing gold
