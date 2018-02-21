PHOTOS: Team USA stumbles during Ladies Single Skating Short Program

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 21: Mirai Nagasu of the United States falls while competing during the Ladies Single Skating Short Program on day twelve of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 21, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

USA’s Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu, and Karen Chen all stumbled during the Ladies Single Skating Short Program on Feb. 21st in Gangneung, South Korea.

