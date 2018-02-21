Photos: Meyers Taylor, Briggs win silver in women’s bobsled

Team USA has added another medal to the list: Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs took silver on Wednesday in women’s bobsled.
(App users click here to view photo gallery)
Meyers Taylor, Gibbs win silver in women’s bobsled
Meyers Taylor, Gibbs win silver in women’s bobsled x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event