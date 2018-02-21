Photos: Meyers Taylor, Briggs win silver in women’s bobsled

Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs of the United States slide during the Women's Bobsleigh heats on day twelve of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Sliding Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Team USA has added another medal to the list: Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs took silver on Wednesday in women’s bobsled.

