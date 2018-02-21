PHOTOS: Czech Republic beats USA during men’s hockey quarterfinal shootout

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 21: Team Czech Republic celebrates after defeating the United States 3-2 in an overtime shootout during the Men's Play-offs Quarterfinals on day twelve of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 21, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The USA Men’s hockey team was defeated by team Czech Republic in an overtime shootout during the Men’s Play-offs Quarterfinals.

