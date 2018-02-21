New Mexico featured in national commercial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is being highlighted in a national commercial.

The Coca-Cola commercial features some of its employees, specifically those who help with water preservation efforts in New Mexico.

The Restoration of Comanche Creek, which runs through the Valle Vidal, started in 2001.

The Quivira Coalition, U.S. Forest Service, State Environment Department, Trout Unlimited and other organizations helped with the project.

Coca-Cola joined in 2015 and contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars. They also contributed the expertise of hydrologist John Radtke.

