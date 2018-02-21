New info revealed about what led to Border Patrol agent’s death

EL PASO, Texas (KRQE) – New information has been released about what likely led up to the death of a Border Patrol agent in West Texas.

In November, Agent Rogelio Martinez was found at the bottom of a culvert near Van Horn, Texas, about 100 miles from El Paso.

It was originally believed he was the victim of an attack, but the FBI investigation points to an accident.

A law enforcement source says Martinez was responding to a tripped sensor along a known drug smuggling route.

He turned off his lights to stay hidden, and was not using night vision equipment when he crossed I-10 on foot. That’s when he likely fell into the culvert.

Despite the FBI’s stance, Martinez’s fiance and the Border Patrol Union aren’t convinced.

“This group of drug smugglers attacked him and ambushed him. It looks like he was literally beaten to death,” Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council, said.

Martinez’s autopsy says he died of blunt injuries to the head, but classifies the manner of death as “undetermined.”

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps