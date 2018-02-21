Another storm system is passing through Northern New Mexico tonight. The storm will push snow across the northern mountains through early Thursday. Clouds and snow will be slow to clear on Thursday afternoon. The heaviest amounts will be along the west facing slopes. A brief break in the storm train will set up early Friday before the next storm rolls in Friday evening.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
