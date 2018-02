RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Local heroes made an impressive rescue when a dog fell through a frozen lake.

According to the Ruidoso News, Holland Gorman was walking her dogs near Alto Lake in Ruidoso when one of the pups fell through thin ice.

Luckily, village workers, J.D. Baca and Gabe Chavez, saw the whole thing and rushed to help.

Gorman says Baca dove into the lake with her and the pair were able to save the dog together.

