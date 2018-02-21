Lobo women’s basketball falls by 1 point to Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team came one point short of avoiding a sweep to Mountain West leader Wyoming Wednesday night. Lobos center Jaisa Nunn banked home a shot at the buzzer, but it was not enough.

The Lobos fell 63-62.The Lobos struggled with their game plan against Wyoming. “I felt like we didn’t follow the plan all of the way,” said Lobos center Jaisa Nunn. “We made a lot of mental mistakes, and we have to get better in following the game plan.” Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury took some of the responsibility after the game.”I feel like I didn’t do my job in making it clearly understood,” said Bradbury. Nunn had 19 points and 9 rebounds in the loss.

Cherise Beynon got into foul trouble and had 13 points and 4 assists for the Lobos. Tesha Buck finished the game with 11 points. Wyoming had three players in double figures led by Selale Kepenc, who had 15 points. With the victory Wyoming improved to 12-3 in the Mountain West and 19-7 overall. The Lobos fall to 8-7 in league play and 20-8 overall. The Lobos are at UNLV Saturday.