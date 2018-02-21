Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cold and partly cloudy start to the day with showers clearing southeast NM early daybreak. A storm system off to our west will allow spotty to scattered showers to develop late this afternoon into tonight — favoring western and central NM. Significant accumulation (3″-6″ / +10″ local high terrain) is expected within the Northern Mountains of NM and southern Colorado. The big story out east will be the dramatic drop in temps as highs stick to the 30s and 40s — nearly 15°-25° below average for this time of year.

THURSDAY: Spotty snow showers will continue near the northern stateline with accumulation still likely within the higher terrain. Expect a mix of sun and clouds elsewhere with cool to mild afternoon highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY: Yet another storm system will dive in from the northwest, once again spreading out rain and snow over western and northern NM. Breezy to windy conditions will also accompany this storm. Afternoon highs will keep to the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly to partly cloudy sky.