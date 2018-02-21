John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A back door cold front will keep the state on the cool side this afternoon. Temperatures across the east will be even colder today, with highs running 10° – 20° below average. Another winter storm moves through the northwestern corner of the state tonight. This will allow for more west and southwest facing slope snow across the northern high terrain. A few scattered showers will be possible for Albuquerque late this evening and overnight.

The storm track stays active with another storm system quickly following for Friday. A weak weather disturbance will pass north on Sunday, then a deeper storm system will drop into the state toward the middle and end of next week.