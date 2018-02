The Village of Jemez Springs will host the ultimate cure for the winter blues this Saturday, Feb.y 24 from 10 p.m. to 4p.m. The Cabin Fever Festival will feature chainsaw carving, a pie baking contest and live music to widdle away at those winter blues.

The event is free to the public and is open to all ages. for more information on the event, visit Facebook.com/JemezSprings.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living