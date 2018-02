ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new ice cream shop is rolling into Albuquerque.

“Icicles” handcrafted ice cream rolls is a unique concept that started in the Bay Area. They take the ice cream, flatten it out, put in your mixings, roll it into dessert rolls, then let you choose the toppings to finish it off.

The location on Juan Tabo and Eubank will be the first “Icicles” location outside of California.

There is no word on when it will open. The website just says “coming soon.”

