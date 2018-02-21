GoFundMe recognizes Albuquerque teen for paying it forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque boy who was once homeless but now pays it forward is being called a hero.

When he was 8, Donovan Smith and his mom were homeless.

Now that the family is back on their feet, the now 14-year-old Donovan Smith has started a soap business, which not only donates soaps to the homeless, but also employees them.

When people heard about Donovan’s mission, they wanted to do more, so he started a GoFundMe page.

“I am getting a lot of messages of people being inspired to do the best to help homeless people in their community,” he said.

To date, Donovan’s campaign has raised nearly $20,000.

The website is now spotlighting the teen as the Feburary GoFundMe Kid Hero. The award celebrates kids who are using GoFundMe to change their communities and the world.

