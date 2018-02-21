February 21st Morning Rush: School threat leads extra police presence

1. Students at Rio Rancho High School will head to class this morning with beefed up security as Rio Rancho Police investigate a threat to shoot up the school. Police say the threat came in the form of a Snapchat saying someone was going to shoot up the school targeting specific buildings on campus. Rio Rancho Police Department says they were made aware of the threat yesterday evening. They added they are taking the threat seriously and are asking anyone with tips on the investigation to call the Regional Communication Center.

Full story:

Police investigating possible threat at Rio Rancho High School

2. An investigation is underway this morning following an officer-involved shooting that sent a suspected car thief to the hospital. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they got calls about a driver in a white pickup being disruptive at CNM’s South Valley campus. When deputies got to the school they found the truck was stolen. As deputies approached the truck, they say the driver rammed a deputy’s unit leading deputies on a chase to the Valley Gardens Park. Sheriff Gonzales says shots were fired at the suspect in the car. Deputies say the suspect is in critical condition.

It’s unclear how many deputies fired at the suspect. No deputies were hurt.

Full story:

Suspect injured in southwest Albuquerque deputy-involved shooting

3. A cold and partly cloudy start to the day with showers clearing southeast New Mexico early daybreak.

Full story:

Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4.Two Albuquerque city councilors plan to propose a tax hike. They say the money will be used to hire more police officers and to increase their pay. The public safety tax would increase the city’s gross receipts tax taking the number closer to eight percent. Councilor Sanchez estimates it would generate $55 million a year. This ordinance would not have to go in front of voters. The council could vote on it in two weeks.

Full story:

City Council looks into bipartisan public safety tax proposal

5. Students in New Mexico will get a unique chance to talk with astronauts aboard the International Space Station. NASA is partnering with the New Mexico Museum of Space History to bring its in-flight down-link project to the Alamogordo school district and the New Mexico School for the Blind. Later today the schools will take turns asking questions to three astronauts and learn about life in space. More than 1200 students are expected to watch. Parents and the general public are invited to watch the event live on NASA’s website.

Full story:

Alamogordo students to talk with astronauts in NASA downlink program

Morning’s Top Stories