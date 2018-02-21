FBI investigate Santa Fe bank robbery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — The FBI is looking for the man they say robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Santa Fe Tuesday.
Agents say a man entered the bank on Gutierrez Street around 3 p.m.
The suspect allegedly showed a gun and demanded money from a teller who handed over cash.
The FBI says he wore a dark ski mask, dark jacket gloves and a dark pair of pants with a checkered pattern.
They also say the suspect is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (505) 899-1300. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
