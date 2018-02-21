De Anza Motor Lodge demolition begins

By Published: Updated:
De Anza Motor Lodge demolition begins
De Anza Motor Lodge demolition begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after ground was broke, work has finally begun at the De Anza Motor Lodge.

Before Mayor Berry left office, he held a groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited renovations. However, demolition on the dilapidated buildings didn’t begin until about two weeks ago and new construction has yet to start.

The property owner Jim Trump says the delay was due to permits and getting contractors lined up.

“They actually started working on the environmental about the first of January. It just wasn’t really seen by the public because it was more on the roofs and in the ground,” Trump said.

When the project is complete it will include a boutique, hotel, retail spaces, apartments and a restaurant with rooftop seating.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s