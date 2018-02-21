De Anza Motor Lodge demolition begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after ground was broke, work has finally begun at the De Anza Motor Lodge.

Before Mayor Berry left office, he held a groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited renovations. However, demolition on the dilapidated buildings didn’t begin until about two weeks ago and new construction has yet to start.

The property owner Jim Trump says the delay was due to permits and getting contractors lined up.

“They actually started working on the environmental about the first of January. It just wasn’t really seen by the public because it was more on the roofs and in the ground,” Trump said.

When the project is complete it will include a boutique, hotel, retail spaces, apartments and a restaurant with rooftop seating.

