City confirms investigation into Albuquerque Rapid Transit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque confirms it has an ongoing investigation into the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus system.

The city says the investigation is looking into the planning process for ART, including funding and procurement related to construction and buses.

The city says Albuquerque’s Inspector General is leading the investigation.

In a news release, Mayor Tim Keller stated, “As former state auditor, I appreciate the value and importance of the Inspector General’s independent investigation and we look forward to getting to the bottom of this.”

The city says the investigation will be made public once it’s complete.

